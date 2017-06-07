DeAndre Hopkins not fretting new deal

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

The Texans will pay DeAndre Hopkins. The only question is when.

The Pro Bowl receiver has earned a big pay day after making 317 catches for 4,487 yards and 23 touchdowns in four seasons. He enters the fifth-year option on his contract, paying him $7.9 million this season.

“Those talks are between the Texans and my agent, but this city has embraced me just like my hometown in South Carolina has,” Hopkins said via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I love being here. I love playing for this team, great organization. [Owners] Bob McNair and Cal McNair, they do a great job at having an organization that speaks for itself. I thank those guys all the time for picking me 27th when nobody knew who DeAndre Hopkins was.”

Receiver Antonio Brown signed a new deal with the Steelers this offseason, getting a four-year, $68 million contract, including $19 million to sign. That deal didn’t go unnoticed by Hopkins’ representatives at Creative Artists Agency.