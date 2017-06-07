Ezekiel Elliott says he could have had even bigger rookie season

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

It was almost two years ago to the day that Joseph Randle had one of many ill-advised moments during his brief time as a Cowboys running back. Randle said DeMarco Murray left a “lot of meat left on the bone” in 2014 despite Murray leading the league in rushing with 1,845 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott could have used the same words when talking about himself Wednesday.

Elliott, who led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards as a rookie, said he “left a lot of yards on the field.”

“I think there is big room for improvement, being more comfortable, being able to anticipate more,” Elliott said via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s what I’m working on this offseason.”

Elliott could become an even bigger part of the offense this season after getting 354 touches in 716 offensive snaps last season. He has room for growth in the passing game after making 32 receptions last season.

But Elliott has only one personal goal for 2017: “Win ball games.”