Facing Ben Roethlisberger fuels Desmond Bryant’s rehab

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Ben Roethlisberger has provided a couple of Browns with motivation. The question is whether their comments have provided the Steelers quarterback with any extra motivation for their Sept. 10 opener.

In what amounts to mild trash talk, both Myles Garrett and Bryant relish seeing Roethlisberger in the opener, with the chance to sack him. Garrett answered, “Ben Roethlisberger” on draft day when asked which quarterback he most looked forward to sacking.

Now, Bryant said the prospect of facing Roethlisberger has fueled his return from a torn pectoral muscle.

“It’s a long process but you’re sitting on the rehab table and you’re thinking about that next time you get to get on the field and you get to see Big Ben on third down the first week of the season,” Bryant said via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That was my motivation to get back.”

Bryant missed last season after tearing his muscle in a workout at home before training camp. He led the Browns with a career-best six sacks in 2015 and had five in 2014.

The Browns’ pass rush should improve with the return of Bryant and the addition of Garrett. But will they get to Roethlisberger?