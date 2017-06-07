Jeremy Maclin’s Buffalo visit extends to second day

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

Receiver Jeremy Maclin may still travel to Baltimore on Wednesday, but he won’t be there on Wednesday morning.

Via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Maclin’s visit with the Bills has extended to a second day.

The news first came from running back LeSean McCoy, who posted video of Maclin in the team’s weight room on Wednesday morning with the caption, “Signing players daily.” The video was later taken down, but it could just be a matter of time before we hear that Maclin is a Bill.

A team source separately told Carucci that Maclin has remained in Buffalo overnight.

Cut by the Chiefs on Friday, Maclin officially became a free agent at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday. He can sign with any team. Prior reports indicated he’d visit the Ravens after visiting the Bills.