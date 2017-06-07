Julius Thomas primed to become “10-touchdown guy” again

Julius Thomas became a “10-touchdown guy” playing with Peyton Manning. But the former Pro Bowl tight end had only nine touchdowns combined in his two seasons in Jacksonville.
Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen expresses confidence Thomas can become a “10-touchdown guy” again.
“If Julius Thomas is healthy and we catch some breaks, he can be and has been a 10-touchdown guy,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said via James Walker of ESPN. “That’s a big number. He can be that. The thing I’d tell you about Julius that’s been most impressive to me is what a pro he is. I happened to have dinner with him when he came on his [visit], and that’s a thing that jumped out. I left the restaurant going ‘This guy’s a pro.'”
Thomas, 28, had 12 touchdowns for the Broncos in 2013 and again in 2014, earning him a free agent deal with Jacksonville. But Thomas made only 76 catches for 736 yards and nine touchdowns with the Jaguars, who traded him to the Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick this offseason.
No, he isn’t. He doesn’t care enough about doing the little things to produce like that again.
Peyton made that dude millions. Good luck scoring4 tds with an overrated Miami team.
This guy is a hangnail away from missing a game. No heart.
Sounds like a bitter Jags fan
10 Touchdown guy..with whom throwing him the ball?
He will be valuable in the red zone for them. Everyone in the NFL knew last year that if they didn’t run it in, third down was a slant to Landry or an occasional fade to Parker. Easy to defend
It will be easy for Thomas to boost up his TD numbers seeing how Gus Bradley and the entire Jax coaching staff last season were complete morons and didn’t put Thomas in the game during red zone opportunities. They paid him a boatload and didn’t even use him correctly, that falls solely on the coaching staff not on the player. Thomas will be this years version of Kiko Alonso were Dolphin fans heard all season how he sucked, only for Kiko to light it up and get rewarded with a huge contract. Good coaches run schemes and plays that highlight their players abilities. Gase does that to perfection, in Jax not so much.