Julius Thomas primed to become “10-touchdown guy” again

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

Julius Thomas became a “10-touchdown guy” playing with Peyton Manning. But the former Pro Bowl tight end had only nine touchdowns combined in his two seasons in Jacksonville.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen expresses confidence Thomas can become a “10-touchdown guy” again.

“If Julius Thomas is healthy and we catch some breaks, he can be and has been a 10-touchdown guy,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said via James Walker of ESPN. “That’s a big number. He can be that. The thing I’d tell you about Julius that’s been most impressive to me is what a pro he is. I happened to have dinner with him when he came on his [visit], and that’s a thing that jumped out. I left the restaurant going ‘This guy’s a pro.'”

Thomas, 28, had 12 touchdowns for the Broncos in 2013 and again in 2014, earning him a free agent deal with Jacksonville. But Thomas made only 76 catches for 736 yards and nine touchdowns with the Jaguars, who traded him to the Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick this offseason.