Leonte Carroo: I did a poor job of fulfilling expectations last year

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

A recent report from Miami indicated that 2016 third-round pick Leonte Carroo’s presence on the roster this season is far from a sure thing after he ended his rookie season on the inactive list with three catches to show for his time.

On Wednesday, Carroo admitted that the reasons for the poor performance fell squarely on his shoulders. Carroo said he knows that trading up to draft him was a sign of high expectations from the team and that he “did a poor job fulfilling those expectations.”

“It had nothing to do with the coaches or any of the players,” Carroo said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I was just upset with myself because it was totally on me. I was playing bad on special teams, I was performing poorly in practice, I wasn’t doing enough. I wasn’t asking my coaches to watch extra film or anything like that. Just not really focused on being a better player last year.”

Carroo said he’s more dedicated this time around and has worked on improving his conditioning from where it was last year. With Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills on hand, the fastest way to contributing will likely come on special teams and coordinator Darren Rizzi said the wideout “has actually looked like he has really taken the offseason seriously.”

That would seem to be a step in the right direction after Carroo’s NFL career got off on the wrong foot in 2016.