Nelson Agholor charting drops, in hopes of eliminating them

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

It’s clear that Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor is trying to change things up.

But he’s trying to move past a problem with dropping passes by noting every one he drops in practice.

Via Andrew Kulp of CSNPhilly.com, Agholor keeps a dry erase board in his locker, which features motivational quotes and a daily tally of passes dropped.

“It’s just something that you want to do to make sure you’re keeping accountable,” Agholor said on Monday. “You look at it, you try to get better each day, and you want to repeat the same habits.”

While exact tracking of dropped passes is difficult because it’s a subjective measurement, Agholor has had what we can numerically define as “too many” his first two years.

So that led him to chart his drops this spring, though he swears he’s not overthinking.

“I don’t really worry about it when I go to practice,” Agholor said. “All I worry about in practice is making my plays, and focus on making every opportunity count.

“When you’re throwing the football, I try to pluck ’em. If it happens, don’t worry about it in practice, catch the next one and keep working. When you come home, you watch the film, you remind yourself … you figure out what happened there and you get better from there.”

The Eagles have praised the work he’s put in this offseason, as he tries to rescue his career. And perhaps combined with changing from jersey number 17 to 13 will help him break out of his slump.