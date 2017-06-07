NFL teams have their minds made up on Kaepernick; could only a call from the Commissioner change it?

As free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick resumes the waiting game, he could be waiting a while. And while the break he needs could involve a tibia or fibula belonging to a current starter, there’s one potential path to a roster that doesn’t entail injury.
Gary Myers of the New York Daily News believes that a call from Commissioner Roger Goodell could get the job done, presumably if Goodell has something to unofficially dangle in return for getting one of the league’s franchises to give Kaepernick a chance. Myers points to rumors that Goodell persuaded Rams coach Jeff Fisher to use a seventh-round pick on defensive end Michael Sam in 2014. (After the Rams cut Sam, Peter King reported that the league called around to get a team to take Sam onto the practice squad; the Cowboys eventually did.)
Of course, before Goodell could get involved, he’d have to admit there’s a problem. When he addressed the situation last month at the May ownership meeting, he didn’t seem to be concerned that anything was amiss.
“Each team makes individual decisions on how they can improve their team,” Goodell said at the time. “If they see an opportunity to improve their team they do it. They evaluate players. They evaluate systems and coaches. They all make those individual decisions to try and improve their team.”
It’s likely going to take arm twisting from Park Avenue to get Kaepernick a gig because, as Drew Magary of Deadspin aptly notes, the NFL has made up its mind about Kaepernick — regardless of how flimsy or embellished or flat-out false the reasons repeatedly leaked to willing media members may be. And it’s gone beyond members of the media happily passing along untruths without scrutiny. Multiple members of the media are actively involved in making an aggressive football-based case against signing Kaepernick to be a starter or a backup, less than a year after he overcame three offseason surgeries, weight loss arising from those three surgeries, offseason dysfunction arising from his desire for a fresh start, a new system to learn once trade opportunities fell through, and a roster devoid of significant talent to throw for 16 touchdown passes against four interceptions, generate a passer rating higher than 90, and average 6.8 yards per throw and 6.8 yards per run.
“I’m not here to make the statistical argument for Kaepernick, and I’m not here to make the moral argument for him either,” Magary writes. “I’m just here to say that I give up, and that any valid argument made on his behalf is a waste of time when presented to a league that has already decided to wash its hands of him. You may as well be arguing with a f–king wall.”
He’s right, and that’s ultimately the thing that bothers me the most. It’s impossible to have a fair and honest debate about the propriety of the real reasons for shunning Kaepernick when the goalposts are constantly on grocery-cart wheels regarding the various phony ones. Is it right or wrong to ignore a guy due to fears of alienating those fans who don’t like what he did? Is it right or wrong to decline to give a player a platform on which he may express political views that conflict with those of the owner of the team? If no one will ever admit that this is what’s happening, the argument for or against it never fully develops.
Everyone who covers the NFL has (or at least should have) a role, a niche. (I prefer the fancier pronunciation.) One of mine is to try to call out BS when I see or hear it. I did it with the various logical and factual flaws arising from the Saints bounty scandal. I did it with the ridiculous cap penalties imposed on Dallas and Washington for treating the uncapped year as uncapped. I did it with #DeflateGate. I do it whenever the NFL suddenly enforces against one team a rule that otherwise is violated by many of them.
And for those of you who think I have Kaepernick’s initials tattooed on my bicep, I also did it when Kaepernick’s former agents leaked to willing members of the media contract details that were flimsy, embellished, and flat-out false. Kaepernick and his former agents weren’t happy about it. Kaepernick may still be miffed about it, nearly three years later. But the stories about what his contract was worth were BS, and the tales being told now about why he’s not in the NFL are equally BS.
Because there are enough members of the media willing to tolerate and/or to not push back against the BS — and because fans who don’t like Kaepernick either aren’t bothered by it or are willing to gobble it up, despite the deleterious effect on one’s breath — the NFL has no qualms about hunkering down, taking the relatively mild heat (this is an unlit sparkler in comparison to the Ray Rice conflagration), and waiting for people like Myers, Magary, and me to move on to something else. Because eventually we will. Because eventually there’s nothing more than can be said about a man who is unfairly being denied a chance to make a living in his chosen field, for reasons that remain conveniently concealed.
You could learn from that statement. You are howling at the moon. No one wants him and it doesn’t matter what argument you use to try to change their minds. No one wants him, so he will not get signed. Enough already with the endless Kap (non)stories Love your site, but seriously…
Sorry, but this article is pure garbage. Kappernick is not unemplyed because of false reports of his monatary demands. If that were the hold up, teams would be calling him to clarify. But there not…. because that is not the variable that is stopping them from signing him. It’s because he alienated the vast majority of fans, and he wasn’t very good. Bad combination.
Last year this website praised Kapernick for “exercising his right to peaceful protest and free speech”.
This year, owners and GM’s are exercising their own right to pass on him and not want to be involved with him. Where is the praise for them exercising their rights???
Is there some law that says an employer has to hire someone they don’t like? I still don’t get your argument. Even if all the owners are shunning him because they hate his politics, so what?
“a man who is unfairly being denied a chance to make a living in his chosen field”
Quite a stretch and sensationalized statement. Kaep can still make a nice living playing football in Canada if they’ll hire him. Or the Arena league, if they’ll hire him. I’m pretty sure that while the pay is significantly less than the NFL, you can still eek out a living playing in those leagues.
CFL averages about 80K for all players, and $400K a year for QBs.
Arena league averages the same, 80K, for all players, though this is inflated by their stars as with any league.
If he doesn’t want to work playing football, it’s not only because the NFL doesn’t want him.
” Because eventually there’s nothing more than can be said about a man who is unfairly being denied a chance to make a living in his chosen field, for reasons that remain conveniently concealed.”
—-
How is it “unfair”?? He was free to take a stand and make a political statement and alienate the majority of NFL fans and he did so at his own choosing. Which means it’s fair that he has to deal with the reprecussions of that.
There are many things that I could do that are “Legal”, but would jeapordize my career and my ability to land a new job if it became public. It is on me to decide if I want to do it and deal with the consequences (ie, become un-hirable). Nothing “unfair” about that.
There is nothing more to be said….period.
Business owners have a right to do what they feel is in the best interest of their business. If they think he’s bad for business it’s not unfair to not hire him. It’d be unfair to force said business owner to do something that’s bad for his business. If he succeeds elsewhere on a team willing to give him a shot, the first guy loses out. But that’s fair. When YOU invest YOUR capital in an enterprise, YOU should have the final say!
I can’t believe we still have to hear about this guy. Personally, I believe he was kneeling because he was butt-hurt that he got benched, and when he was asked about it, he couldn’t say “I was pouting.” So he just said “uh…I can’t stand because of the injustices in America.” He made it up on the fly, like a pageant contestant does when they don’t know what kind of question is coming. How have so many people fallen for this false narrative that he really had an agenda? If he did, he would have announced it for the whole world to see.
PFT has acted like Kap’s agent or PR agency for months now. Give us a break. He made his decisions last season, now he reaps his rewards.
He deserves nothing from the owners of private companies (NFL owners). If they don’t want to hire him, that is their prerogative. If you PFT (NBC) don’t like it, then go buy a team and run it any way you want. Let him go become the social justice warrior he really wants to be.
I think Kaep is definitely good enough to merit another chance somewhere, but as I’ve stated in the past, no team wants him whispering in other players ears about social injustice and how they should do something about it, quite possibly causing another controversy, and thus a distraction.
Nor do they want the fallout of signing him, since he p’d off so many fans.
Nor do they want to take the chance that he’ll resume his protest if something unfortunate makes the news involving another police shooting.
I don’t think any of it has to do with the owner’s political persuasions either, since quite a few are liberal minded as well, and they don’t want to touch him either, for the same reasons why Conservative minded owners won’t.
He made his bed, he must lay in it, and nobody can help him.
P.S. He used to look like Superman, which was intriguing, but now he looks like a scrawny vegan hipster, which doesn’t help.
Colin Kaepernick is an object lesson on the consequences of exercising free speech in a nation of cowards.
I can’t get over the lunacy of this article. So, life isn’t fair?? Wow. Who’d have guessed. Nothing more than office politics.
We only HAVE to die, and unless we’re a czar in pres.44’s cabinet, pay taxes. That’s it.
In my previous post, I said he was kneeling — but I meant to point out that in the first instance, he was just sitting on the bench…pouting. He didn’t start kneeling until it became a story. So if you’re “sitting” in protest, why change it later? The answer is because the only thing he was “protesting” initially is that he was benched.
Stop trying to make Colin Kaepernick happen. He’s not going to happen.