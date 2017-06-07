NFLPA believes language in some rookie deals violates CBA

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

Before the Vikings started signing their draft picks to contracts this year, there was word that the delay in getting that ball rolling was due to concerns from the NFL Players Association about language the Vikings wanted in the deals.

Those concerns exist outside of Minnesota as well. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah said that the league has found language they believe violates the Collective Bargaining Agreement in about 160 rookie contracts from 25 or 26 of the league’s teams.

“The union has undergone a comprehensive review of rookie contracts and language in those contracts for this year,” Atallah told Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. “The CBA explicitly prohibits players from some of the language that we have seen the clubs attempt to impose in these deals. We are considering all of our options to protect the players and enforce the CBA.”

Some of the language that the union objects to involves clauses requiring players to take more than the two prescribed offseason physicals, clauses that allow teams to directly withdraw money owed for fines or other reasons and language requiring impending free agents to “secure permission from their current clubs” before speaking to other teams in the “legal tampering” period before the start of a new league year.

The NFLPA has informed the league of their concerns, which could lead them to file a grievance that would void the deals and force the sides to start over again.