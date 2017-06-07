Odell Beckham Jr. says it’s about money (without saying it)

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2017, 6:33 AM EDT

Odell Beckham Jr. still isn’t showing up for Giants workouts, and because he’s not talking, no one’s 100 percent sure why.

But Beckham sent his clearest message yet, and by clearest we mean most passively-aggressive.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Beckham retweeted a radio interview in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter was advocating that the Giants give him a new contract, saying Beckham shouldn’t show up for any workouts until he gets a new deal.

Later in the day, he retweeted a video of him catching passes, adding a few of his own words: “Keep workin in silence.. #IGetIt”

If he’s not going to come out and say it, it’s only because he’s trying to retain some mythical high road, because it’s clear to most why he’s not been there.

He’s in the fourth year of his rookie deal, due to make $1.8 million this year with the $8.4 million fifth-year option already picked up. And he’s clearly outperformed that deal, especially in light of Antonio Brown’s new contract which averages $17 million a year.

He has hit the jackpot with a new shoe deal, which has apparently emboldened him to stay away. We’ll find out how seriously he’s taking it next week when the Giants convene for a mandatory minicamp, even if the fines involved for missing it will be small.

He’s already skipped all the voluntary OTAs, and well as a charity event Tuesday night which was promoted using his name. But he’s happy to let others do his dirty work for him when it comes to his new contract.