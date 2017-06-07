 Skip to content

Other than Kaepernick, the NFL doesn’t give up on 29-year-old QBs

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT
A quarterback in his prime is a scarce commodity the NFL, and so quarterbacks at age 29 or 30 are always in demand. With the exception of Colin Kaepernick.

Last year, in the season he turned 29 years old, Kaepernick completed 196 of 331 passes for 2,241 yards, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. This year, Kaepernick will turn 30 years old, and he can’t find a job. That’s not just rare, it’s unprecedented.

According to Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders, Kaepernick is one of 144 quarterbacks who have thrown 200 or more passes in the year they turned 29. The other 143 could all find jobs in the year they turned 30. Only Kaepernick can’t.

In other words, if you’re good enough to play quarterback at all when you’re 29 — even if you don’t play well — the NFL is going to find a roster spot for you at age 30. Quarterbacks are just too valuable to ignore one who can play. Which makes Kaepernick’s continued unemployment all the more interesting.

60 Responses to “Other than Kaepernick, the NFL doesn’t give up on 29-year-old QBs”
  1. clayton268921 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:43 AM

    Wheres the outcry for 27 year old Bob Griffin? Not even a mention?

  2. mannyiac says: Jun 7, 2017 8:45 AM

    Thank you for the hourly Kaepernick update.

  3. milburg2 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:46 AM

    Not planning to watch this year. Not worth my time or business. Guess I’ll spend time with family.

  4. stiffarm13 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:47 AM

    Completely wrong….there were all kinds of qb’s who were gone from the nfl at this age or earlier….maybe the clueless writer of this piece should buy his own nfl team and sign him to be his starting qb….he sucks….nobody wants him

  5. jeff2380 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:48 AM

    Please just let it go.

  6. nflfan4now says: Jun 7, 2017 8:49 AM

    LOL, our daily dose whether we like it or not!

  7. vikesfan320 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:50 AM

    League gave up on Tim Tebow when he was 25 for the same reason: off-field distraction far exceeds on-field production.

  8. teddysewerwater says: Jun 7, 2017 8:50 AM

    The left loves Kaepernick when he sits for the national anthem but destroys Tebow about his religious beliefs. Anyone else see the hypocrisy here?

  9. richc111 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:50 AM

    They do if thongs of media follow them are are critical of every move a team makes with him.

  10. briguy5 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:52 AM

    And one man’s crusade to find employment for Kaepernick continues…

  11. notlistinin says: Jun 7, 2017 8:52 AM

    What is unprecedented is the amount of baggage this one brings. Also, stop with the stats from last year. While accurate, they don’t account for junk time where he got the bulk of the good numbers. He did little to prevent SF from falling behind when the game was in question.

  12. unbiasednfltruth says: Jun 7, 2017 8:54 AM

    I wouldn’t hire the worlds best salesperson, let alone just a serviceable one, if he made a large portion of my customers not want to do business with my company.

    Disrespect has consequences.

  13. Flash1287 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:54 AM

    Maybe they all didn’t suck like he does.

  14. wabbitslayer says: Jun 7, 2017 8:54 AM

    Not really interesting, just straightforward.

    He exercised his right to freedom of expression, NFL owners are now exercising theirs.

  15. fjbuon says: Jun 7, 2017 8:54 AM

    Enough now. Let it go.

  16. najacoo22 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:54 AM

    Robert Griffin III? Tim Tebow?

  17. 4sacroc says: Jun 7, 2017 8:55 AM

    Oy vey. Enough.

  18. obsessedvikingfan says: Jun 7, 2017 8:56 AM

    If you at PFT are so worried about him, how about you give him a job until a team calls?

    I am sure he is strapped for cash. You seem to be generally concerned about his well being.

  19. najacoo22 says: Jun 7, 2017 8:57 AM

    Other 29 year old QBs don’t carry the negative PR he does. There would be a huge fan backlash if he were signed, and for a player that isn’t very good and would probably be a backup–and a backup that you would have to taylor your offense to–it’s not worth it.

  20. therealraider says: Jun 7, 2017 8:59 AM

    Kaepernick is an Anti-America POS. Get it through your thick skull. He is done. Wearing police pig socks is borderline hate speach.

  21. craig5191 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:00 AM

    Craig here. Anyone see my spurs finished in the top 5 in soccer. Roll spurs.

  22. deprado1 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:00 AM

    Jamarcus Russell, Christin Ponder, JP Losman, Joey Harington, Cade McNown, Heath Shuller, Andre Ware – get the picture. All of them 1st round picks and all out of football before 29.

  23. camcameronsucks says: Jun 7, 2017 9:01 AM

    Here we go again…

    Let’s face the truth, teams and owners fear having someone who makes noise on and off the field in a negative way. I’m not saying what Kaep did was negative but you’d be blind to say it didn’t create a buzz, both positive and negative, and take away from the 49ers team.

    Coaches don’t want the distraction on and off the field. If he were a better quarterback they may take a shot on him but he’s been digressing every season since the Superbowl.

  24. Captain Punchballs says: Jun 7, 2017 9:03 AM

    What a stupid article. He doesn’t have a job because he’s NOT GOOD. Get that through your thick race-baiting skulls.

  25. jetsclaps says: Jun 7, 2017 9:04 AM

    I guess people are sick of entitled athletes who don’t respect the country that allowed them to prosper.

  26. 2since96 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:05 AM

    Free Kaep

  27. tdskinz says: Jun 7, 2017 9:05 AM

    Why not the outrage about RGIII being unemployed?

    Btw, if a team thinks you might be a distraction or bring unnecessary attention they have every right to look elsewhere.

  28. craig5191 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:05 AM

    Guess whose back. It’s papa brown. Anyone heard anything about Polsky still getting it on. Were worried.

  29. brendafortheboyz says: Jun 7, 2017 9:05 AM

    However, no other q/b that I know, decides to protest what he perceives to be social injustice, at his place of employment! Let’s not mention the “cute” little pig socks…..He made his bed…..

  30. Mr. Jones says: Jun 7, 2017 9:05 AM

    He should be a QB on a team. It is a shame that he is black balled.

    Everyone goes though something. At some point you have to get over it. What he did was not that bad.

    Big Ben did something far worse and the league did not hold that against him.

  31. mlvcfan says: Jun 7, 2017 9:05 AM

    Tough for him!! Just Don’t Care

  32. raidermark says: Jun 7, 2017 9:06 AM

    I hope wearing those pig socks was worth it.

  33. 00otto says: Jun 7, 2017 9:07 AM

    of the other 144 QBs how many of them caused NFL viewership to drop.

  34. iteabaggedurwife says: Jun 7, 2017 9:07 AM

    This is what’s great about America. A person has the right to protest and not stand for the national anthem. And private companies have a right not to hire such a person. This is not “discrimination” folks.

  35. dorsiaonafriday says: Jun 7, 2017 9:08 AM

    Please give your best effort to not be ESPN.

  36. dukeford56 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:08 AM

    Give it a freaking rest, already.

  37. dannyabramowitz says: Jun 7, 2017 9:09 AM

    Give it a rest, NO ONE CARES.

  38. silvernblacksabbath says: Jun 7, 2017 9:10 AM

    Why doesn’t Rooney sign him then???? hmmmm

  39. smokeleccia says: Jun 7, 2017 9:12 AM

    What is with this site’s relentless support of Kap? There are 100’s of out of work NFL players, but lets write story after story creating a narrative about a QB nobody wants. I don’t get it.

  40. crenshawpete714 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:12 AM

    Please, enough about this guy already. He’s a backup level QB who can only play in a non-traditional, option heavy offense, would bring a ton of unwanted media attention to the team, and would likely cost more than the average journeyman. Politics aside, it just doesn’t make sense to sign him.

  41. winningisabrees says: Jun 7, 2017 9:12 AM

    Wearing pig socks and Castro shirts will tend to do that to folks.

    PS. I see it was MDS’s turn for the daily Krap entry

  42. ajgreenhof says: Jun 7, 2017 9:13 AM

    So you think we beat this horse enough yet?

  43. mjmeyer86 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:14 AM

    His decline as a quarterback was also unprecedented. A lot of quarterbacks stay the same or get steadily better throughout their careers. Kaepernick was just getting less and less effective as the years went on. Even if there was no other distractions off the field, I still wouldn’t want him on my team.

  44. mrpeepee says: Jun 7, 2017 9:15 AM

    I wish I could somehow get a notification when PFT goes a week without Kaep posts. Been an avid fan of this site for a decade, but this is getting nauseating

  45. stpetejohnny says: Jun 7, 2017 9:21 AM

    It’s as simple as this….if 32 really rich guys decide you are out, you are out!
    Now that may not be the case, it may be that he isn’t very good and nobody is going to pay him big dough to sit on the pine!

  46. stpetejohnny says: Jun 7, 2017 9:24 AM

    Oh yeah some of you made good points of all those guys that passed through as NFL QB and flamed out before the age of 29. This writer is a joke….and shouldn’t be allowed to have a silly like this posted on the site!

  47. Big_Mike392 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:26 AM

    Hmmm… Tim Tebow is 29.

  48. electricboogalo says: Jun 7, 2017 9:27 AM

    Not sure if this is a real story or if PFT is just trolling the comment section trolls…

  49. Big_Mike392 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:28 AM

    He’s a distraction… what kind of team wants 20 cameras on one player during the national anthem? What team wants to be the center of a racial/political divide?

  50. meatruegenius says: Jun 7, 2017 9:34 AM

    Please don’t use his name due to the offensive connotations. Just refer to him as the “former San Francisco Quarterback.”

  51. goldrush36 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:37 AM

    The juice isn’t worth the squeeze

  52. metalman5150 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:40 AM

    boo who

  53. bkostela says: Jun 7, 2017 9:41 AM

    The more you media make a big deal over him, the less chance he has of finding a job.

  54. jeagan1999 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:45 AM

    He is toxic. Enough said.

  55. monarch76 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:48 AM

    Maybe he can kneel for Oh Canada next season. I’d boycott my Browns if they singed this scum.

  56. deneb1973 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:48 AM

    Let’s start a Kaepernick story tracker to determine the days PFT does not mention his unemployment.

  57. xlivsaints says: Jun 7, 2017 9:48 AM

    Karma’ a B, ain’t it Kaep?!
    HAHA

  58. pftisthebestsiteeverlol says: Jun 7, 2017 9:48 AM

    hes not good. get over it.

  59. anywho123 says: Jun 7, 2017 9:51 AM

    Free speech has a price after all, who knew?

  60. beachsidejames says: Jun 7, 2017 9:53 AM

    Trying to to beat your readers into submission.

