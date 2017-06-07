Other than Kaepernick, the NFL doesn’t give up on 29-year-old QBs

A quarterback in his prime is a scarce commodity the NFL, and so quarterbacks at age 29 or 30 are always in demand. With the exception of Colin Kaepernick.
Last year, in the season he turned 29 years old, Kaepernick completed 196 of 331 passes for 2,241 yards, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. This year, Kaepernick will turn 30 years old, and he can’t find a job. That’s not just rare, it’s unprecedented.
According to Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders, Kaepernick is one of 144 quarterbacks who have thrown 200 or more passes in the year they turned 29. The other 143 could all find jobs in the year they turned 30. Only Kaepernick can’t.
In other words, if you’re good enough to play quarterback at all when you’re 29 — even if you don’t play well — the NFL is going to find a roster spot for you at age 30. Quarterbacks are just too valuable to ignore one who can play. Which makes Kaepernick’s continued unemployment all the more interesting.
Wheres the outcry for 27 year old Bob Griffin? Not even a mention?
Thank you for the hourly Kaepernick update.
Not planning to watch this year. Not worth my time or business. Guess I’ll spend time with family.
Completely wrong….there were all kinds of qb’s who were gone from the nfl at this age or earlier….maybe the clueless writer of this piece should buy his own nfl team and sign him to be his starting qb….he sucks….nobody wants him
Please just let it go.
LOL, our daily dose whether we like it or not!
League gave up on Tim Tebow when he was 25 for the same reason: off-field distraction far exceeds on-field production.
The left loves Kaepernick when he sits for the national anthem but destroys Tebow about his religious beliefs. Anyone else see the hypocrisy here?
They do if thongs of media follow them are are critical of every move a team makes with him.
And one man’s crusade to find employment for Kaepernick continues…
What is unprecedented is the amount of baggage this one brings. Also, stop with the stats from last year. While accurate, they don’t account for junk time where he got the bulk of the good numbers. He did little to prevent SF from falling behind when the game was in question.
I wouldn’t hire the worlds best salesperson, let alone just a serviceable one, if he made a large portion of my customers not want to do business with my company.
Disrespect has consequences.
Maybe they all didn’t suck like he does.
Not really interesting, just straightforward.
He exercised his right to freedom of expression, NFL owners are now exercising theirs.
Enough now. Let it go.
Robert Griffin III? Tim Tebow?
Oy vey. Enough.
If you at PFT are so worried about him, how about you give him a job until a team calls?
I am sure he is strapped for cash. You seem to be generally concerned about his well being.
Other 29 year old QBs don’t carry the negative PR he does. There would be a huge fan backlash if he were signed, and for a player that isn’t very good and would probably be a backup–and a backup that you would have to taylor your offense to–it’s not worth it.
Kaepernick is an Anti-America POS. Get it through your thick skull. He is done. Wearing police pig socks is borderline hate speach.
Jamarcus Russell, Christin Ponder, JP Losman, Joey Harington, Cade McNown, Heath Shuller, Andre Ware – get the picture. All of them 1st round picks and all out of football before 29.
Here we go again…
Let’s face the truth, teams and owners fear having someone who makes noise on and off the field in a negative way. I’m not saying what Kaep did was negative but you’d be blind to say it didn’t create a buzz, both positive and negative, and take away from the 49ers team.
Coaches don’t want the distraction on and off the field. If he were a better quarterback they may take a shot on him but he’s been digressing every season since the Superbowl.
What a stupid article. He doesn’t have a job because he’s NOT GOOD. Get that through your thick race-baiting skulls.
I guess people are sick of entitled athletes who don’t respect the country that allowed them to prosper.
Free Kaep
Why not the outrage about RGIII being unemployed?
Btw, if a team thinks you might be a distraction or bring unnecessary attention they have every right to look elsewhere.
However, no other q/b that I know, decides to protest what he perceives to be social injustice, at his place of employment! Let’s not mention the “cute” little pig socks…..He made his bed…..
He should be a QB on a team. It is a shame that he is black balled.
Everyone goes though something. At some point you have to get over it. What he did was not that bad.
Big Ben did something far worse and the league did not hold that against him.
Tough for him!! Just Don’t Care
I hope wearing those pig socks was worth it.
of the other 144 QBs how many of them caused NFL viewership to drop.
This is what’s great about America. A person has the right to protest and not stand for the national anthem. And private companies have a right not to hire such a person. This is not “discrimination” folks.
Please give your best effort to not be ESPN.
Give it a freaking rest, already.
Give it a rest, NO ONE CARES.
Why doesn’t Rooney sign him then???? hmmmm
What is with this site’s relentless support of Kap? There are 100’s of out of work NFL players, but lets write story after story creating a narrative about a QB nobody wants. I don’t get it.
Please, enough about this guy already. He’s a backup level QB who can only play in a non-traditional, option heavy offense, would bring a ton of unwanted media attention to the team, and would likely cost more than the average journeyman. Politics aside, it just doesn’t make sense to sign him.
Wearing pig socks and Castro shirts will tend to do that to folks.
PS. I see it was MDS’s turn for the daily Krap entry
So you think we beat this horse enough yet?
His decline as a quarterback was also unprecedented. A lot of quarterbacks stay the same or get steadily better throughout their careers. Kaepernick was just getting less and less effective as the years went on. Even if there was no other distractions off the field, I still wouldn’t want him on my team.
I wish I could somehow get a notification when PFT goes a week without Kaep posts. Been an avid fan of this site for a decade, but this is getting nauseating
It’s as simple as this….if 32 really rich guys decide you are out, you are out!
Now that may not be the case, it may be that he isn’t very good and nobody is going to pay him big dough to sit on the pine!
Oh yeah some of you made good points of all those guys that passed through as NFL QB and flamed out before the age of 29. This writer is a joke….and shouldn’t be allowed to have a silly like this posted on the site!
Hmmm… Tim Tebow is 29.
Not sure if this is a real story or if PFT is just trolling the comment section trolls…
He’s a distraction… what kind of team wants 20 cameras on one player during the national anthem? What team wants to be the center of a racial/political divide?
Please don’t use his name due to the offensive connotations. Just refer to him as the “former San Francisco Quarterback.”
The juice isn’t worth the squeeze
The more you media make a big deal over him, the less chance he has of finding a job.
He is toxic. Enough said.
Maybe he can kneel for Oh Canada next season. I’d boycott my Browns if they singed this scum.
Let’s start a Kaepernick story tracker to determine the days PFT does not mention his unemployment.
Karma’ a B, ain’t it Kaep?!
hes not good. get over it.
Free speech has a price after all, who knew?
Trying to to beat your readers into submission.
Robert Griffin, Josh Freeman, Tim Teabow, Zac Mettenbearg, Ryan Lindley, Johnny Manziel, Tim Teabow, Jamarcus Russell, Christin Ponder, JP Losman, Joey Harington, Cade McNown, Heath Shuller, Andre Ware are 15 others. So you mean other than those 15 guys?
Not good when someone can blow up a point with 90 seconds of fact checking. If I spent a half hour on it, I could prob find 30 players this has happened to. Is the credibility of the site worth the love affair with one player?
Are you kidding me? This reporting has to be some kind of inside schtick that no one let me in on the joke. Am I on Candid Camera?
HE’S… JUST… NOT… THAT… GOOD!!!!!!!!
How about have a real review of his on field performance and then evaluate why he doesn’t have a job.
Wow, someone has a serious man crush on Kap.
Considering he took a stand against the traitors running this country into the ground right now, I’d be first in line to sign him. That’s real patriotism
Activism has consequences. If you aren’t prepared for the consequences, don’t do the act.
Enough Kaepernick articles please
Enough with Kap already!!!!
As of yesterday, he was too successful to be signed.
As of today, he is the only “too successful” QB that hasn’t been signed.
If he’d won 9+ games as a starter last season, he’d have a job, regardless of anything else. Because stats are for losers, winning is all that matters.
But he didn’t. Last year, 1-10. Previous year, 2-6.
As a starter, 3-16 over the last 2 seasons. That is why he is currently unemployed. Winners get to play.
Since no one else has mentioned it, I’ll just throw it out there: Vince Young’s career .620 W/L rate as a NFL starter is much better than Kaepernick’s .483, and yet he was flushed out of the league at 28.
Are these numbers correct? Did he finish last year with a 85.9 passer rating. Did he loose 16 of his last 19 games? Thought I saw that somewhere. Anyway he wanted all of that “look at me I’m not standing” attention. So now look at me I’m not playing. Way too much baggage for teams and their locker rooms!
Let’s see, nope, still don’t feel sorry for Kap. Try again tomorrow.
Too many NFL sportswriters, too little NFL news…
Just change the site to KFT and get it over with.
The problem with signing him is the media will FREAK OUT if he is cut.
Someone call PETA. They’re beating this horse to death.
Don’t worry those of you bringing up RGIII. As soon as his PR team buys ad here too, we will get our daily unemployment update on him.
It feels like every commentor on this site is a conservative. Nothing wrong with that. It’s just weird.
I’m shocked! Shocked I tell you! The free market ACTUALLY works. Now if only we could get the government to figure that out….
Someone said “Bob” Griffin, now, that’s funny. Go get em Bob!! Bobby! Robby!!! (best QB ever, or so he thought for one whole season)
The bulk of the commenters here prove the point, whether they realize it or not. He isn’t signed for political reasons, not his merits on the field.
Michael Vick got a job playing after serving time for a crime that decent people find reprehensible. But Kaep is out of luck so far.
i think ive had enough of K articles. finding a new site. peace.
Well looks like Florio wont be able to use THIS comment section either for his argument on how Kaepernick would somehow “bring more fans in” than he would alienate.
I bet everyone will be standing for the national anthem this year. What do you think?
On the positive side, he will have ample time to respond to his fan mail.
Damn… All this shade and poor Blaine Gabbert is still stuck out in the sun.
Damn! I’m shocked! I had not heard that Colin Kaepernick was not on a roster! What the heck!
I’m sure there’s been a lot of QB’s under 29 the “NFL” has “given up on.”
well he should be happy, maybe he can go play in Canada or maybe Europe since this country sucks so bad
He hasn’t found work yet? Our National nightmare continues.
OK, I give up. You have my blessing – you can ask him to marry you. But, if he says no, I never want to hear about him again.
I make a simple comment regarding this site leaning heavily to the left these days and it gets deleted. I guess not when it comes to free speech.
He hasn’t received a call becuase….. (drum roll please)…… He is terrible…….
Talk about beating a dead horse! Good God man….
I would hate to leave the toilet seat up in your house!
Think the NFL wants QB’s that are focused on football.
kaepernick sucks.
It’s as plain as day.
Cutler should have a job before Kap
Tebow beat the #1 pass defense with 300 yards in a playoff game in his 15th start, lost to Belichick on the road, and never started again. I understand the NFL wants a better passer than Kap or Tebow, but if you’re a normal and safe player in terms of “distractions”, the NFL will chose you over the wild card, even if you choke under pressure time and time again.
“In other words, if you’re good enough to play quarterback at all when you’re 29 — even if you don’t play well — the NFL is going to find a roster spot for you at age 30.”
Look, NFL franchises are private companies. They can hire whoever they want. If the owners don’t want to hire you they don’t have to and they don’t need to give a reason.
In this case, many of the companies that like to advertise through the NFL, that like to attach their brand to the NFL, don’t want don’t want their brand associated with Kapernick’s ugly, pig sock wearing, flag-disrespecting mug.
Also, the NFL doesn’t want Kap to represent the NFL brand. I’m sure the word is out.
His career as an NFL QB is pretty much over.
In other words, if you’re good enough to play quarterback at all when you’re 29 — even if you don’t play well — the NFL is going to find a roster spot for you at age 30, unless you wear cop/pig socks and praise Fidel Castro while in Miami, and alienate a majority of the league’s paying customer base with anti-American, anti-police mythology based on a “hands up don’t shoot” lie.
FTFY PFT
Please stop with this Kap bs. Over his last 19 starts he is 3-16 !! Over the last 3 seasons (over half of his career) his QB rating stinks, at 85.9 . So let’s get real, once the NFL figured him out, realizing he doesn’t know what to do when his 1st read is covered, he was done. He is a bum. Then made a fool of himself kneeling
If he had not protested I still wouldn’t want him. No reason to look at him given his recent record and the fact he went vegan in a physical sport that requires proper maintenance of muscle. What a brilliant idea to stop ingesting the most effective source of protein.
Even as a Packers fan who appreciated Jay Cutler’s struggles against my team, I totally agree.
For all his problems, Cutler has a far more well-rounded and less-gimmicky skill set as an NFL passer.
If I had no QB and needed a patchwork starter I’d be far more comfortable with Cutler over Kaepernick. And if I needed a reliable backup I’d feel better handing the reigns to Cutler in case of an injury to my starter.
You just know Cutler will have a fresher arm. It won’t be tired from carrying all the baggage Kaepernick is dragging behind him.
How many other said QB’s praised castro, wore socks depicting cops as pigs, and took a do do on the national anthem during that time period?
The writer is pointing out an irrefutable FACT but you all rather blather on about how Kap sucks and his protest.
Critical thinking is still a skill many lack.
Unemployment at 28 year lows, Market booming, credit scores highest in 10 years, alliance with China against N.Korea that BHO could not get, Gulf States working on command to ostracize terrorist sponsor Qatar that BHO could not do, ILLEGAL immigrant crossings down 70% just from proper enforcement before a wall.
Sir, America has not been run this well in decades. Stop believing the lies MSMedia is feeding you to try to denigrate America and its leadership. President TRUMP is a winner and America is winning again and will continue to be better, safer, and richer. God bless it and football.
Specifically which team owes him a roster spot?
Another Kaepernick story. He’s the most talked about non-talented anti-America quarterback in the history of quarterbacks. There’s quarterbacks available better than Kaepernick and we never hear about them..
RGThree is too fragile to play quarterback in the NFL, and Tim Tebow was not good enough, period.
He had good stats, but he couldn’t lead his team to wins – 2 and 16, I think, his last two years? QBs must be team leaders. As a vet, the protest bothered me, but I respect his right to do it: I just don’t think he’s a great QB and I wouldn’t want him.
And they are both better options than Kaep
I blame this on the Seahawks
Kap was done when they couldn’t get away with the read option any more. It was a gimmick that caught some teams off guard but was completely unsustainable. He’s always been overrated, this carnival coming to town stuff is just enough to keep anybody from taking an inexpensive low risk shot on him to push other (better) players on their roster. Kap’s been exposed, it’s done with, time to get over it.
“in his prime”? I stopped right there. Can I order a bag of whatever you are smoking if you really think this clown is “in his prime” ?
Amen.