Owner wants to make Odell Beckham a Giant for life

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

Just as Odell Beckham Jr. is talking about his contract without actually talking about it, the Giants are saying they want to get it done without doing anything about it.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, Giants owner John Mara was asked last night at a fan town hall event about contract negotiations for their star wide receiver.

Mara said that no talks had begun yet, but added: “Obviously we want him to be a Giant for the rest of his career.”

Mara added that talks could begin soon. Perhaps if someone would write a letter, the Giants would take the matter seriously.

Beckham, who has two years left on his current deal, has skipped all the voluntary workouts and OTAs. Now we wait to see if he actually shows up for next week’s mandatory minicamp.