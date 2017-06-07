Owner wants to make Odell Beckham a Giant for life

Just as Odell Beckham Jr. is talking about his contract without actually talking about it, the Giants are saying they want to get it done without doing anything about it.
According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, Giants owner John Mara was asked last night at a fan town hall event about contract negotiations for their star wide receiver.
Mara said that no talks had begun yet, but added: “Obviously we want him to be a Giant for the rest of his career.”
Mara added that talks could begin soon. Perhaps if someone would write a letter, the Giants would take the matter seriously.
Beckham, who has two years left on his current deal, has skipped all the voluntary workouts and OTAs. Now we wait to see if he actually shows up for next week’s mandatory minicamp.
A giant what?
will he show up to sign the contract?
oh wait, someone just spotted him on a boat in the Florida Keys, without a shirt and taking a selfie.
lmao
Good luck with that. If they do that, the Giants will never win anything ever again.
From the looks of that picture, he also really wants to do a number two, but that’s not happening either.
What they really mean is that would be happy paying him UNTIL he loses half a step and then becomes just another Victor Cruz. At that point, he’ll finish the rest of his career somewhere else as he’s a salary cap casualty.
edelmans better
Don’t forget to order a lifetime supply of those sticky gloves.
Diva WRs won’t win you anything.. Come on!
Some of you guys advocating for Beckham’s removal or the Giants not signing him need to realize the only way that happens is if he kneels during the national anthem……he can abuse his wife/girlfriend (Josh Brown), act like a complete unhinged lunatic on the field, or any number of other transgressions as long as he’s not kneeling for the national anthem he will get a contract.
Between OBJ and Marshall, that locker room is going to explode. The Huckleberry at QB is going to sick of those 2 fools constantly bickering over every pass. Once Manning starts throwing his game changing picks, look out!
The drama with both of those New Jersey teams will keep the airwaves full!
All you people slamming him are just hoping that the Giants are reading these comments and are stupid enough to agree with you so that they cut him and your teams have a chance to bid for his services.
Yeah, he is a diva but the diva can play and the Giants will win a SB with him.