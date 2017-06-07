Packers swap undrafted cornerbacks

The Packers swapped undrafted cornerbacks Wednesday, signing Daquan Holmes while waiving David Rivers with an injury designation. Rivers had not been participating in the team’s OTAs.
Holmes, who played at American International, made first-team Northeast-10 Conference in his final two seasons. The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder made 69 tackles, five pass breakups and five interceptions last season.
He also has return ability, with two return touchdowns, including an 88-yarder last season.
Holmes had a tryout with the Packers during their rookie minicamp last month.
This will pay dividends in December
Undrafted, plays defense. Just the type of players TT is looking for to beef up the Packers D.
Talk about rearranging deck chairs.
This will fix it.
“Talk about rearranging deck chairs.”
When you’re part of the “Final Four” in the NFL, its not exactly the end of the world. Particularly when you lost your #1 CB, the next 2 were playing injured, and both OLBs were basically one-armed. Worth a camp tryout for a potential return man.
There are some sinking ships in the NFL, but the GB squad ain’t one of ’em.