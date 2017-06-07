 Skip to content

Packers swap undrafted cornerbacks

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT
The Packers swapped undrafted cornerbacks Wednesday, signing Daquan Holmes while waiving David Rivers with an injury designation. Rivers had not been participating in the team’s OTAs.

Holmes, who played at American International, made first-team Northeast-10 Conference in his final two seasons. The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder made 69 tackles, five pass breakups and five interceptions last season.

He also has return ability, with two return touchdowns, including an 88-yarder last season.

Holmes had a tryout with the Packers during their rookie minicamp last month.

5 Responses to “Packers swap undrafted cornerbacks”
  1. gbpackfan3 says: Jun 7, 2017 5:55 PM

    This will pay dividends in December

  2. jimmyjohns01 says: Jun 7, 2017 6:00 PM

    Undrafted, plays defense. Just the type of players TT is looking for to beef up the Packers D.

  3. cheeseisfattening says: Jun 7, 2017 6:01 PM

    Talk about rearranging deck chairs.

  4. tjacks7 says: Jun 7, 2017 6:17 PM

    This will fix it.

  5. thegreatjimbrown says: Jun 7, 2017 6:25 PM

    “Talk about rearranging deck chairs.”

    When you’re part of the “Final Four” in the NFL, its not exactly the end of the world. Particularly when you lost your #1 CB, the next 2 were playing injured, and both OLBs were basically one-armed. Worth a camp tryout for a potential return man.

    There are some sinking ships in the NFL, but the GB squad ain’t one of ’em.

