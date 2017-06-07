Pernell McPhee: Bears’ pass rushers planning to dominate the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

Not many people are expecting much from the Bears this season, but Pernell McPhee says he and his fellow Chicago outside linebackers are going to be a terror.

McPhee said the Bears have a group of pass rushers that can wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

“Dominate, destroy every opponent that we face,” McPhee said, via ESPN. “Just showing the world why they actually got these guys in the room. Me, Leonard [Floyd], Willie [Young], Lamarr [Houston] and Sam [Acho]. Just dominate in the NFL. That’s my focus. That’s what I want us to do, and that’s what I think we’re going to do.”

Dominating might be a stretch, but staying healthy would go a long way toward turning the Bears’ fortunes around. McPhee missed seven games last season, Houston missed 14 and Floyd missed four. Staying on the field for 16 games would be the first step. Then the Bears can ponder league domination.