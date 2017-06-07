Ravens release Dennis Pitta after hip injury

Dennis Pitta’s NFL career appears to be over. His time with the Ravens is definitely over.
The Ravens announced today that Pitta’s contract has been terminated after he suffered the third serious hip injury of his career at Organized Team Activities. The team said Pitta was released with an injury waiver, which likely means he and the team have settled on how much money they owe him going forward.
The release gives Pitta the opportunity to sign with some other team, although presumably he wouldn’t be able to pass a physical this year, and his hip may never be healthy enough to pass a physical again.
The 31-year-old Pitta played in just four games in 2013, three in 2014 and none in 2015 because of hip injuries. He rebounded in 2016, however, to lead the team with 86 catches. His hip injury last week was a devastating blow, and now he’s done in Baltimore.
He shouldn’t want to play for that scumbag owner anyway
Boy, that’s some loyalty right there.
and people wonder why OBJ skips OTA’s
I would assume he’s going to retire after this one…
Tragic. Great TE and great chemistry with Joe when he was on the field. Can’t blame the Ravens here they probably stuck with him longer than most other teams would have. He had a couple really good years and was a big part of a super bowl winning team. At least he had peaks to match the valleys and got one really good contract before having to call it. Wishing him well in whatever he decides to do next.
Probably a miracle he came back last year, but a shame nonetheless.
It was a big accomplishment to play last year, but I hope he can now get back to a reasonable level of health so he can have a great life outside of football.
Sad, I liked him and he gave it all he had with multiple rehabs. Time to enjoy family and new opportunities.
This is a shame to see. He seemed like a good player, but with three major hip injuries, it’s time to walk away while you still can.
Cold world. Just out right release, seems harsh. I get his career is more than likely over but the man put in work for the organization coming back from two other similar injuries.
I’m surprised he made it back onto the field last year. I hope he realizes he should just hang it up. It was great having him on the Ravens. When healthy he made some amazing plays.
So sad.
With his stats last year he clearly had some gas left in the tank.
Good luck Dennis, as long as you have invested your money wisely, your great grandkids should be set up for lifr. I always liked Dennis and how hard/well he played. It sucks when the league loses a standup guy like him. I only hope my guy GRONK can stay healthy this season 😑.
-Patriots Fan.
Sad story. Pitta was a great Raven!
Nothing but love and respect for the hard playing Raven.
cut throat ravens …..bunch of low life ownership and management
Before everybody on here slams the Ravens for the release, remember this is the same team who kept him employed and honored his previous contracts after 2 hip injuries. Yes he restructured after the last injury.
This is a business, they need 2 million to sign a WR or someone to replace Pitta.
I look forward to the multiple daily articles until Dennis Pitta gets signed by another team.
I don’t think it’s cut throat. I think the article title makes it sound negative. Maybe Pitta told them he’s done…
They are going to pay him a sum of money to walk away. I assume this is the end of the road for Pitta after a hard fought battle to get back on the field.
I hope he finds something to take place of the void football will leave. Someone willing to go through the pain and rehab of a dislocated hip once clearly loves the game, his body is just failing him.
If you can’t play, you don’t get paid. Pretty simple.
ugly side of the business but necessary move for the Ravens. Dennis embodied everything you want out of a player. Good Luck to him on whatever he decides to do next (hopefully its on the field somewhere).
classy franchise!