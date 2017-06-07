Ravens release Dennis Pitta after hip injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

Dennis Pitta’s NFL career appears to be over. His time with the Ravens is definitely over.

The Ravens announced today that Pitta’s contract has been terminated after he suffered the third serious hip injury of his career at Organized Team Activities. The team said Pitta was released with an injury waiver, which likely means he and the team have settled on how much money they owe him going forward.

The release gives Pitta the opportunity to sign with some other team, although presumably he wouldn’t be able to pass a physical this year, and his hip may never be healthy enough to pass a physical again.

The 31-year-old Pitta played in just four games in 2013, three in 2014 and none in 2015 because of hip injuries. He rebounded in 2016, however, to lead the team with 86 catches. His hip injury last week was a devastating blow, and now he’s done in Baltimore.