Report: Calvin Johnson paid back more than $1 million to Lions

As it turns out, former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson had at least 680,000 more reasons than previously believed to be salty.
Contrary to a report based on NFLPA records indicating that Johnson paid back $320,000 to the team after retiring in 2016, the Detroit Free Press now reports that Johnson refunded at least $1 million. Technically, he owed $3.2 million in unearned bonus money.
The report provides more context to Johnson’s recent comments suggesting some degree of ill will toward the team.
“I just didn’t feel like I was treated the way I should have been treated on the way out,” Johnson said at the time. “That’s all. I mean, it’s all good. I’m not tripping. I don’t feel any kind of way, just hey, that’s what they did. Hey, it is what is.”
The Lions weren’t required to seek anything from Johnson, who quite possibly would have been cut if he hadn’t retired — especially with a salary of $15.95 million and a cap number of $24 million in 2016. And that continues to be the strangest aspect of Johnson’s decision; he could have simply done nothing, forcing the team to carry a gigantic cap figure or to cut him loose.
As it stands, and as it turns out, Johnson coughed up more than $1 million to avoid the indignity of being cut.
Well, I guess when you want out, you want out! It’s not like he’s going to be hurting for cash…
I wish he would have just let them cut him and then went to the packers for 1 season to destroy them and rub it in. And FYI I’m a Texans fan I just would have liked to watch it.
hard to feel sorry for a multi millionaire in any scenario
These guys must live in some alternate universe. Who in his right mind expects to be paid after they quit their job or allowed to keep money they were paid in advance for work they were expected to perform?
he knew this when he retired…
Show them their error by coming back and winning a ring! You know where.
Barry Sanders is laughing. This is soo Detroit!
tjacks7 says:
Jun 7, 2017 4:56 PM
That’s right. Who does he think he is, a Democrat public sector union employee?
As far as I recall, CJ hemmed and hawed about his retirement decision and only told them of his decision to retire less than 24 hours after free agency was to commence. It may have been just a couple of hours if I remember correctly.
That’s kinda in bad taste right there.
Who gave my comment thumbs down? Think about it, the legal tampering period was March 7-9, 2016, and with free agency commencing at 4 pm on March 9. He retired March 8. He could have told them way sooner, instead, they had to throw $7 mil a year at a mediocre #1 WR Marvin Jones.
CJ did them no favors by taking his sweet ol time, that’s why they were upset, and rightly so.