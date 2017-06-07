Report: Jeremy Maclin leaves Buffalo with no deal, headed to Baltimore

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

Jeremy Maclin is onto Baltimore.

Literally, and perhaps figuratively.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former Chiefs wide receiver has finished his visit with the Bills and is moving onto his next one with the Ravens.

That means that despite the best lobbying efforts of Buffalo players, Maclin is leaving town without a deal. It also calls into question whether the Bills front office’s interest in the veteran wideout matched their players’.

Now, he’ll talk to a Ravens team in desperate need of targets. After the retirement of Steve Smith and the season-ending injury to tight end Dennis Pitta, they need all the help they can get.

And others now know there’s at least a shot, if they want to get in on Maclin.