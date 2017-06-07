Report: Odell Beckham expected to show up for minicamp next week

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

Assuming Odell Beckham’s absence from voluntary workouts is about the money, he’s not going to waste any he already has on furthering his statement.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, the Giants wide receiver is expected to be at next week’s mandatory minicamp.

That’s somewhat expected, as the shift from voluntary to mandatory is enough to get most guys to show up.

But there were reports that he was expected to show up at Organized Team Activities previously and he has not.

So perhaps while he’s there he’ll be willing to talk to reporters, and clear up in his own words his reasons for not volunteering, rather than counting on others to speak for him.