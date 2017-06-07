Riddell hires Peyton Manning as a “strategic advisor”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT

Before Peyton Manning settles on a post-playing career, he stands to make plenty of money via the endorsement of and/or affiliation with certain products.

The latest company that will be paying Peyton plenty of cash for the attachment of his name to its product is Riddell. The helmet manufacturer announced on Wednesday that it has hired Manning as a “strategic advisor.”

“Riddell is one of the most recognizable brands in football and has long maintained its leadership position through meaningful improvements in player protection and game-tested innovation,” Manning said in a press release. “Riddell is also doing great work to educate the football community about new protective technology, the importance of proper equipment management, and coordinating initiatives that make new gear available to football programs in need. I’m appreciative of the opportunity to invest in the company and join #TeamRiddell to help reinforce the brand’s efforts in advancing the sport I love and believe in.”

It sounds like Manning will be doing more than singing a jingle or modeling the latest Riddell offering in a TV commercial.

“Manning’s new role as strategic advisor to Riddell will encompass contributions in product development, community and charitable initiatives, internal programming, and special projects directed by Riddell executive leadership,” the company said in the release.

The development comes at a time when the VICIS helmet is set to debut in the NFL, and amid plenty of buzz that the VICIS product could help with the reduction in the severity of head injuries.

While no helmet can completely prevent concussions, given that many occur when the head stops moving abruptly and the brain caroms off the cranium, concussions arising from the application of external forces to the head can be minimized. Whether it’s VICIS or Riddell or some other company, the goal should be to design a helmet that reduces brain injuries to a minimum.