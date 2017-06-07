Robert Smith expects Dalvin Cook to reach 1,000 yards before he did

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

Robert Smith barely had more than 1,000 yards in his first three NFL seasons combined. The two-time Pro Bowler figures Dalvin Cook won’t take nearly that long.

“I think he’s going to be a contributor from Day 1,’’ Smith said via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I think he has incredible potential. I really think it’s a coup the Vikings getting him in the second round. He’s got everything.

“He’s a guy that hits home runs, he’s got great vision at the line, he’s got really good patience. He knows what kind of angles to take, and he’s got that explosive speed. So he’s got it all.”

Smith, in his second season as a college football analyst at Fox Sports, had his first 1,000-yard season in his fifth season with the Vikings. He finished his career with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, unexpectedly retiring after the 2000 season.

The Vikings made Cook a second-round choice this year. Cook rushed for more than 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Florida State, finishing with 687 carries for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns.