Roc Nation expands into coaching, with Hue Jackson as a client

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
The sports agency founded by Jay Z is expanding its footprint from players to their bosses.

As noted by Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Roc Nation Sports has retained Browns coach Hue Jackson as a client. Jackson is the first coaching client for a firm that to date has collected various clients in football, baseball, basketball, and beyond.

A Roc Nation Sports spokesman tells PFT that Jackson will be represented by former NFL defensive lineman John Thornton.

Jackson is beginning his second year as coach of the Browns. While there’s no reason to think contract talks are in the offing, success from Jackson eventually will result in negotiations on an extension.

