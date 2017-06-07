Saints hold scavenger hunt instead of practice

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT

Saints coach Sean Payton gave his players a break Wednesday, cancelling an organized team activity for a scavenger hunt, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Several players, including Cameron Jordan and Chase Daniel, posted photos of the team building exercise on Instagram.

The Saints then took part in the annual Black and Gold Softball Game at Tulane’s Turchin Stadium, benefitting Team Gleason and Son of a Saint.

NFL teams have 10 OTAs, but it’s not unusual for coaches to work in a fun activity. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took his team to Dave & Buster’s earlier this week, and the Cowboys will host their sixth annual Dallas Cowboys U high school football camp for underserved student-athletes Thursday, with players serving as coaches.

The Saints finish their OTAs on Thursday.