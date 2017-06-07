Saints teammates want Nick Fairley focused on health

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has not been with the team during Organized Team Activities this month and a report over the weekend said the reason for his absence is a heart condition that could threaten his ability to return to the field.

Fairley has not commented publicly and Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that General Manager Mickey Loomis sent a text message on Saturday saying Fairley is still undergoing medical testing. A couple of Fairley’s fellow defensive linemen said they hope Fairley is focused on his health over football at the moment.

“We still have high hopes,” defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “I don’t know what’s all going on, but I do know that if he’s out there taking care of himself, that’s all that really matters. At the end of the day, as long as he’s healthy, then I’m going to be happy for my guy. And if we can get back to the field together, we’re going to cause more havoc.”

Defensive end Darryl Tapp played with Fairley in Detroit in 2014 and noted Fairley became a father last year while saying that Fairley’s health is “the most important thing” right now.