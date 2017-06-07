Shareece Wright took an Uber from Chicago to Buffalo for Bills practice

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 7, 2017, 2:24 AM EDT

Green Bay Packers safety Davon House wasn’t the only NFL player utilizing alternative transportation methods to get to practice Monday night.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright found himself stranded at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday night. Instead of crowd-sourcing a ride via Twitter like House did, Wright just grabbed an Uber instead.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Wright hopped in an Uber for the 550-mile journey from O’Hare to Bills headquarters in Orchard Park, N.Y. Wright’s agent – Tamerat Berhe – said the total cost of the trip came out to $932.08 ($632.08 for the fare, $300 for a tip).

While OTAs are voluntary practices, Wright is in his first season with the Bills after signing with the team in May. With new teammates and a new defense to absorb, it’s more important for Wright to be taking part in practices and getting a jump-start on adjusting to the new surroundings.