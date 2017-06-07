Teddy Bridgewater surprised coach with two weeks of progress

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was gone for two weeks, and he’s still recovering from his latest eye surgery.

But he could easily see a difference in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Zimmer said he was amazed by the strides made by his quarterback who is coming back from a traumatic knee injury.

“I come back and I said, ‘Wow, Teddy! He’s moving better,’ ’’ Zimmer said Tuesday. “Quite a bit better in my opinion. But he’s still got a long way to go.’’

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated left kneecap and a torn ACL last August, and isn’t expected to be able to start the regular season. He hasn’t been cleared for full practice yet, but has been doing individual drills and increased work on the side. That work wasn’t always able to be seen on the videos sent to Zimmer while he relaxed after his eighth eye surgery.

“He’s happy with the progress,” Zimmer said. “I know he’s very impatient about wanting to get out there and go, but we have to do it within the best interest [for] him in the long run. At the end, the final say is going to be from the doctors.”

And as we all know, Zimmer is serious about listening to the doctors. Now.