Teddy Bridgewater surprised coach with two weeks of progress

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was gone for two weeks, and he’s still recovering from his latest eye surgery.
But he could easily see a difference in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Zimmer said he was amazed by the strides made by his quarterback who is coming back from a traumatic knee injury.
“I come back and I said, ‘Wow, Teddy! He’s moving better,’ ’’ Zimmer said Tuesday. “Quite a bit better in my opinion. But he’s still got a long way to go.’’
Bridgewater suffered a dislocated left kneecap and a torn ACL last August, and isn’t expected to be able to start the regular season. He hasn’t been cleared for full practice yet, but has been doing individual drills and increased work on the side. That work wasn’t always able to be seen on the videos sent to Zimmer while he relaxed after his eighth eye surgery.
“He’s happy with the progress,” Zimmer said. “I know he’s very impatient about wanting to get out there and go, but we have to do it within the best interest [for] him in the long run. At the end, the final say is going to be from the doctors.”
And as we all know, Zimmer is serious about listening to the doctors. Now.
Tiny will never take a live snap again in the NFL.
Teddy’s a rare breed. You can see it in his eyes, and in the way he carries himself. That why Vikings fans love him so.
He’s a lousy bet against.
Btw, welcome back Coach 🙂 !
“But he could easily see”… that was a nice touch.
I’m a Packer fan who sincerely hopes for the best for Teddy.
Ya, he might have improved so much that he will throw 15 TD passes instead of his usual 14. Only in Minnesota do they call that a franchise Qb.
Unlike his muscle headed coach, Theodore listens to his doctors and does what they tell him to do.
He has a tough road but it is good to hear stories like this about Teddy.Skol!
Teddy is the most intriguing player on the team even though he probably won’t play this season. It will be fascinating to see how the Vikings handle the quarterback situation with Bradford being a free agent after this year.
who?
Just don’t rush anything, Teddy! Teddy! Teddy!
Love the fact that Teddy has made so much progress.
Some things are much more important than petty football allegiances.
I sincerely hope this kid wins his starting job back, and that he, Zim and Spielman are able to lead the Vikings for many seasons to come.
Many, many more seasons.
The Vikings need this guy back. In 13 games, he threw 14 TD passes in his first season, and followed up with another 14 in 16 games the following year. He has 7 less career INT’s than TD’s. To top it off, he led his team to 9 points in a first-round home playoff loss. Some silly Viking fans like fmc651 mistakenly thought that Bridgewater was the reason for an increase in wins when it was actually the defense that was doing the heavy lifting. He’s a nice guy with some good intangibles who manages a game reasonably safely, but there is nothing special about him from an objective standpoint. He was able to get out of trouble with his legs, and he probably will no longer have that ability.
I think people forget that Teddy had to learn an entirely new offense that didn’t cater to his strengths after Week 1 of his rookie year. It turned out Adrian Peterson couldn’t take a handoff out of the shotgun and nobody figured that out until the first game. So the offense he spent his rookie year and the entire offseason working on was thrown out so that Peterson could contribute to the team. He was never comfortable in the offense and they almost never threw the ball when they were inside the 10-yard line. Anyone who thinks that’s the best he can do has no idea what they’re talking about. I hope he gets the chance to run an offense that is designed for him.