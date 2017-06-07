Tony Romo hosts celebrity party to pay thanks

Tony Romo hosted a weekend party with an A-list of celebrities, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. The who’s who included George W. Bush, Jimmy Kimmel and Dirk Nowitzki.
Romo used the event as a way to pay thank you for his 14-year Cowboys career.
Owner Jerry Jones, tight end Jason Witten, coach Jason Garrett and Titans running back DeMarco Murray were among those with Cowboys’ ties to attend.
Romo also likely invited some of his new teammates at CBS. The former quarterback joined the network’s A team rather than continue his NFL career elsewhere.
Unfortunately Romo broke his clavicle while performing the electric slide.
A real thanks would have included actual Cowboys fans instead of famous people he could schmooze with
What a douce………..
With friends like JG, who on earth needs any enemies? Romo should have been back under center last season, after he got healthy! I hope he is at peace with this decision, as the way they treated him was a travesty……..My 25 year fandom is still being tested! And, my paver still sits in the Cliff Harris Legacy portion of the Legacy Walk at Jerry World…sigh