Tony Romo hosts celebrity party to pay thanks

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT

Tony Romo hosted a weekend party with an A-list of celebrities, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. The who’s who included George W. Bush, Jimmy Kimmel and Dirk Nowitzki.

Romo used the event as a way to pay thank you for his 14-year Cowboys career.

Owner Jerry Jones, tight end Jason Witten, coach Jason Garrett and Titans running back DeMarco Murray were among those with Cowboys’ ties to attend.

Romo also likely invited some of his new teammates at CBS. The former quarterback joined the network’s A team rather than continue his NFL career elsewhere.