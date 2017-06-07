Two hours in studio with Willie Colon on PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2017, 5:53 AM EDT

Wednesday’s PFT Live features and new visit from our pal Willie Colon — and an extended one.

Colin will be in studio for two hours, as we present and react to the news of the day. And there’s plenty of news of the day, less than a day after the Jets continued to usher veteran players out of town.

We’ll also look at whether the arrow is up, down, or flat for the AFC playoff teams, and we’ll tackle this question: If you could be the G.M. of one NFL team, which team would it be? (Chime in via the comments.)

If you could watch and listen to one NFL-centric show today, which one will it be? We hope it will be PFT Live, and that you’ll join us at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the simulcast beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.