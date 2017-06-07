Uber driver says “let’s hit the road” when Shareece Wright requested ride

Posted by Charean Williams on June 7, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT

When Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian first heard Shareece Wright wanted to go to Buffalo, he thought the Bills cornerback meant Buffalo Wild Wings. Abdollahian didn’t blink, though, driving Wright the 547 miles from Chicago O’Hare Airport to the Bills’ facility.

“I promised him on the phone,” Abdollahian said via Marissa Payne of The Washington Post, “so I said, ‘let’s hit the road.’”

Wright became stranded at the airport Monday night with Bills’ organized team activities scheduled for Tuesday morning. Wright, who signed as a free agent in May, opted for the eight-hour car ride with Abdollahian, and the pair made it to the team facility just before 7 a.m.

Abdollahian, who arrived in the U.S. from Turkey four years ago, told the Post he didn’t know Wright was a football player until Wright told him. The two have become fast friends.

“I loved his company,” Abdollahian said. “We had a great time.”

The fare came to $632.08, and Wright added a $300 tip. Abdollahian didn’t waste any time in getting home, driving straight back to Chicago after dropping off Wright.