Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Washington made a change in the secondary Wednesday.

The team announced that they had signed cornerback Lou Young, and waived Shak Randolph to create the roster spot.

Young has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Panthers, bouncing up and down from their practice squad. He was cut in May.

Randolph spent time with Kansas City last year, doing practice squad stints there and in Washington.