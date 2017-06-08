49ers release Evan Goodman to make room for Elvis Dumervil

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

The 49ers made the signing of linebacker Elvis Dumervil official, making room by waiving offensive lineman Evan Goodman.

“Elvis is a proven pass rusher in this league whose credentials speak for themselves,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said in quotes distributed by the team. “We are ecstatic to add another piece to what we feel is shaping up to be a formidable defensive front.”

Goodman (6-4, 306) originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent from Arizona State University on May 4.