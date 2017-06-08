 Skip to content

49ers release Evan Goodman to make room for Elvis Dumervil

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

The 49ers made the signing of linebacker Elvis Dumervil official, making room by waiving offensive lineman Evan Goodman.

“Elvis is a proven pass rusher in this league whose credentials speak for themselves,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said in quotes distributed by the team. “We are ecstatic to add another piece to what we feel is shaping up to be a formidable defensive front.”

Goodman (6-4, 306) originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent from Arizona State University on May 4.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers
Respond to “49ers release Evan Goodman to make room for Elvis Dumervil”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!