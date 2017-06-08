Adam Gase will put faith in security personnel during London trip

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT

Recent terrorist attacks in London will have the NFL and franchises scheduled to play in England more nervous than usual for this year’s slate of international games. Dolphins coach Adam Gase, whose team will play the Saints there this season, plans to defer to those responsible for ensuring that things are safe and secure.

“I think with NFL Security, our security team, you can feel good about that where they do everything they possibly can do to make sure that we’re safe,” Gase told reporters on Thursday. “Travel, game day, the time we’re there, leaving — all those things. And that’s really what you rely on. You rely on those guys doing what they do best, and they do a great job. That’s what you have to lean on and you have to. . . . Like for us, we have to focus on our job, and they have to focus on their job. That’s really, that’s all I can do. That’s all our players can do. They’ve got to focus on what they need to do.”

Gase was also asked whether he’ll let his players visit on their own some of the places in and around London that could attract an attack.

“I don’t think I’m there yet,” Gase said. “It’s kind of a ways away. When we get to that point then we’ll figure out what we’re going to do.”

However the Dolphins or the other teams going to England this year handle it, security takes on a new level of importance given recent events. With these concerns now the new normal in many respects, the NFL must continue to take abnormal steps to keep players, coaches, and team personnel safe.