Alejandro Villanueva won’t commit to attending minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva hasn’t signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the team, but that has not stopped him from taking part in Organized Team Activities this spring.

That tender calls for Villanueva to make $615,000 this season, which is less than the going rate for starters at the position and would like to work out a different contract with the team. That has not happened to this point and Villanueva says he hasn’t discussed it with Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert when the two men play pool at the team’s facility.

Villanueva, who joined the Steelers after serving as an Army Ranger, said Thursday that he doesn’t know if he’ll be at next week’s minicamp and said he’ll consult with his agent, who has been talking to Colbert and the Steelers about the tackle’s contract.

“Obviously I don’t have a part or a say in all of the things that go on,” Villanueva said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve taken orders my whole life, right now I’m working with a really good agent, I’ll do whatever he tells me to do, you guys can ask him questions about my future. I have no really good answers at this point.”

Villanueva’s decision to take part in OTAs drew praise from guard Ramon Foster, but it appears his status for future work will remain in doubt unless and until there’s an agreement on a new deal.