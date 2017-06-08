Bengals sign third-round pick Jordan Willis

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

The Bengals have all 11 of this year’s draft picks under contract.

Defensive end Jordan Willis was the lone holdout, but the team announced on Thursday that he has agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the team.

Willis comes to Cincinnati after starting 39 games during his time at Kansas State. He racked up 26 sacks, 40.5 tackles for losses and seven forced fumbles overall and his 11.5 sacks last season helped make him the Big 12 defensive player of the year.

The Bengals have starting defensive ends Michael Johnson and Carlos Dunlap back from last season, but Willis’ pass rushing production in college gives the Bengals plenty of reason to see if he can contribute off the edge in at least a situational role during his rookie season.