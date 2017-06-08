Bills receiver Walter Powell suspended for PEDs

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

Bills receiver Walter Powell has run afoul of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

The Bills announced today that Powell has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the PED policy. There is no word on the specific substance Powell tested positive for, but Powell released a statement saying he “mistakenly used a product” that triggered the positive test.

Powell will be eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason before sitting out the first four weeks of the regular season. he can return to the team on Monday, October 2, after the Bills play the Falcons in Week Four.

The 25-year-old Powell caught 14 passes for 142 yards last season. He originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals and has also spent time with the Jets and Raiders.