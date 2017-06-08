Calais Campbell: Jags are stacked with talent on defensive line

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Calais Campbell is the senior member of the Jaguars’ defensive end group this season, which has made him a sounding board and advisor to younger teammates.

Campbell called those roles “flattering,” but there’s only so much his insight can do if the players aren’t talented enough to make it worthwhile. That’s not something Campbell feels is a problem with Dante Fowler, Yannick Ngakoue and rookie Dawuane Smoot.

“This team is stacked with talent, especially at D-Line,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “We have a lot of guys who are just flashing and making plays. It’s just being able to turn the corner. I’m excited to see how it translates when we put pads on.”

It’s not the first time Campbell has raved about the talent around him in Jacksonville, but linebacker Telvin Smith recently said that the team has “a culture here that has to be broken” before a better one can be created. Campbell has taken a more positive view of things in Jacksonville — “I wanted to make sure everybody knew we were closer than not” — but concedes that the team has to “take care of the small things” if they are going to break the cycle of losing.

That’s been a stumbling block in Jacksonville for quite a while now and clearing it will take more than positive assessments of the team in June.