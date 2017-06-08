Cardinals sign Haason Reddick

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

The Cardinals have signed their top pick in this year’s draft.

The team announced that linebacker Haason Reddick, the 13th overall pick in April, has agreed to his rookie deal with the team. Like all first-round picks, Reddick’s deal runs four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Reddick has been working with the first team throughout the offseason while Deone Bucannon has been recovering from ankle surgery.

“I’m looking at [Bucannon’s absence] as an opportunity to learn as much as I can as fast as I can to make me a better player,” Reddick said, via the team’s website. “Being able to go out and soak in all those reps next to Karlos [Dansby], that’s what I look forward to. Listen to [Dansby], view the way he takes control of the defense and the way he communicates.”

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Bucannon is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, which will give Reddick more work with the starting lineup. His role once Bucannon returns isn’t clear, but a good showing should leave the Temple product in position to contribute early in Arizona.