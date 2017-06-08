CenturyLink more than doubling payments to hold naming rights for Seahawks stadium

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 8, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

CenturyLink reached an agreement with the Seahawks last month to extend their naming rights deal for CenturyLink Field and Events Center through the 2033 season.

According to Jim Camden of the Spokesman Review, the new deal more than doubles the communications company’s financial investment in the stadium.

The deal reached two years before the expiration of the current agreement is set to pay the team $162.7 million over the 15-year life of the contract. It would average close to $11 million a year over the life of the deal. The previous agreement was expected to pay $6.4 million to the team for 2018.

The Seahawks have made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons and have hosted home playoff games in four of those five years. Additionally, the Sounders are defending champions of MLS soccer and are the biggest draw in the league.