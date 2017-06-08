Chip Kelly drops by Dolphins practice

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

The Dolphins hosted Chip Kelly at their final OTA practice Thursday. He roamed the sideline with Dolphins coaching consultant Joe Vitt, the father-in-law of Adam Gase.

“I’m trying to remember the first time I met him,” Gase said in quotes distributed by the team. “I think when he came in the league. There’s a lot of things that I was interested in what they were doing [and] kind of hearing about. Things not just football-wise, but some of the sports science stuff that they did in Oregon and that they brought to Philadelphia. I was really intrigued by it, and I was able to go to Oregon for a visit when Scott Frost and myself we kind of hooked up and [I] was able to go up there. When I finally met Chip, we’ve kind of stayed in touch. Good guy to bounce things off. He has been through a lot of experiences, and he had a chance to come down here and kind of hang out and talk some ball. Just kind of trying to learn a little bit of something.”

Kelly became an analyst for ESPN after the 49ers fired him.