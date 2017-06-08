Christian Hackenberg passes hit defenders and reporters at Jets OTAs

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg has had some hilariously bad throws at Organized Team Activities.

As documented by Connor Hughes of NJ.com, Hackenberg has been missing his target repeatedly, often hitting the defense in the hands, and twice overthrowing his target so badly that the ball traveled off the practice field and hit reporters watching from the sidelines.

“When Hackenberg misses he really misses,” Hughes writes. “He threw just two interceptions in team drills, but nearly tossed six others. And I’m not talking about a receiver falling down. I’m saying the defender just dropped the ball. Other times, the wideout/running back/tight end was wide open, and Hackenberg sailed it over his head or bounced it to him. That can’t happen. In the three media-open OTAs, Hackenberg hit reporters with passes twice.”

Hughes also noted that Hackenberg threw some impressive passes, which is no surprise: Hackenberg’s arm strength has always been impressive, since his freshman year at Penn State. But unless he learns to put more touch on his passes, it’s hard to envision him ever becoming the starter the Jets thought he’d be when they made him a second-round draft pick.