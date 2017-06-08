Christian Hackenberg passes hit defenders and reporters at Jets OTAs

Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg has had some hilariously bad throws at Organized Team Activities.
As documented by Connor Hughes of NJ.com, Hackenberg has been missing his target repeatedly, often hitting the defense in the hands, and twice overthrowing his target so badly that the ball traveled off the practice field and hit reporters watching from the sidelines.
“When Hackenberg misses he really misses,” Hughes writes. “He threw just two interceptions in team drills, but nearly tossed six others. And I’m not talking about a receiver falling down. I’m saying the defender just dropped the ball. Other times, the wideout/running back/tight end was wide open, and Hackenberg sailed it over his head or bounced it to him. That can’t happen. In the three media-open OTAs, Hackenberg hit reporters with passes twice.”
Hughes also noted that Hackenberg threw some impressive passes, which is no surprise: Hackenberg’s arm strength has always been impressive, since his freshman year at Penn State. But unless he learns to put more touch on his passes, it’s hard to envision him ever becoming the starter the Jets thought he’d be when they made him a second-round draft pick.
How is this possible?! He played QB his whole life and now “forgot”?
This is just part of the plan of the Jets to tank the season. He is merely doing his part and practicing to lead the Jets to the first overall pick.
Hackenberg is the new Jimmy Clausen. Total bust, but also totally unclear why he is a bust. Nothing about his college tape indicated he’d be this bad in the NFL.
At least Clausen had an attitude problem we can partially blame his failure on. After watching Hackenberg play at Penn State, I can’t fathom how he is so bad.
I mean, you might as well have kept Tebow… right?
Cut your losses now Jets! The unnamed assistant coach from last year who said he couldn’t hit the ocean seems spot on AGAIN…FOR A SECOND YEAR!
This guy has got to go.
He is garbage
Already an improvement over Smith, Hackenburg does the hitting instead of being on the receiving end.
he wants to be cut from the jets.
who wouldn’t?
I think its obvious the Jets need Jay Cutler.
Lol… anyone could see this from his film at Penn State. Second he was replaced Penn State made Rosé Bowl!
The NFL is obsessed with the idea it’s 1960 and the only QBs that can play position are tall, white stiffs.
You already know what I’m gonna say. #blackballed
Still better to have on team than pig socks.
Well at least Hackenberg has yet to clear a 16′ fence and nail a garage like RGIII was doing last year.
You gotta be kidding me ! Nope, its the Jets.
This year Fireman Ed will quit for good.
@ fanfrommontreal says:
Jun 8, 2017 6:39 PM
——-
Fireman Ed will take up badminton or curling as it will be more fun than watching the Jets.
Using a 2nd round pick on Hackenberg was really stupid. An inaccurate QB at the college level isn’t going to suddenly become accurate in the pros. Kyle Boller comes to mind. Great arm strength but couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. Arm strength means nothing without accuracy. The Jets seemed to forget about that part.
And, he was taken before Dak Prescott. Further, there were folks saying the Cowboys should have snapped him up!
Good luck Jets. But, duck………