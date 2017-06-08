Corey Davis finally on field with Titans

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

With his ankle healed, Corey Davis finally is on the field with the Titans.

The first-round pick joined team drills this week, and Titans coach Mike Mularkey estimated Davis took “40 to 50 snaps” during the offensive periods.

“[He’s looked] pretty good,” Mularkey said via Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com. “There’s some things, just because he hasn’t taken a lot of reps, he’s made a couple of mistakes mentally. But I attribute that a lot to not practicing live. To me, that is the best way to learn something. But I have been pleased.”

Davis underwent surgery early in the offseason, missing working out for teams during the pre-draft process. The Titans still made him a first-round pick.

He caught 331 passes for 5,278 yards and 52 touchdowns in his career at Western Michigan.