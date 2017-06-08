Cowboys to work out QB Ryan Nassib

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

The Cowboys continue their search for backup quarterbacks as they are scheduled to work out Ryan Nassib on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys re-signed Kellen Moore, a favorite of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, to backup Dak Prescott. But they continue to look for additional options.

They hoped to draft University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya in the seventh round as a developmental prospect. But the Lions took Kaaya in the sixth, so the Cowboys signed rookie free agents Cooper Rush and Austin Appleby.

Rush remains on the roster, but the Cowboys waived Appleby earlier this week to claim Zac Dysert.

“Just like him,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said of Dysert via Jon Machota the Dallas Morning News. “A veteran quarterback. He hasn’t played in a lot of games but he’s been around the last three, four years, been around some good offensive systems.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good recommendations about him. We liked him coming out and we’ve looked at a lot of the preseason tape that he has. We’ve seen him do some good things, so we’re excited about bringing him in here and adding him to the competition.”

Nassib, a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2013, never started a game for the Giants in four seasons. He appeared in five, going 9-for-10 for 128 yards and a touchdown. Nassib’s 2016 season ended early with an elbow injury.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys also will work out safeties Jeron Johnson and Duke Williams and wide receiver Lance Lenoir.