Dak Prescott unconcerned about “sophomore slump

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

Dak Prescott arguably had the best rookie season for a quarterback in NFL history. He won 13 games, completed 67.8 percent of his passes, threw 23 touchdowns and had a 104.9 passer rating.

What can he do for an encore? Not take a step backward.

Critics expect Prescott to go through the “sophomore slump” that Robert Griffin III, Sam Bradford and others had. Prescott, though, insists it’s not going to happen.

“For me, it’s just continuing to work,” Prescott said via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I know what I’ve done to get in this position. I know what it takes to continue to get better for me, so it’s just continuing to work. I don’t listen to what other people say about my game.”

Prescott threw only four interceptions last season and lost only four fumbles last season, stats the Cowboys point to as his most impressive in a season that saw him win offensive rookie of the year.