DeMeco Ryans has taken Reuben Foster under his wing

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

While Reuben Foster continues to rehab his surgically repaired right shoulder, the first-round pick has attached himself to DeMeco Ryans. Ryans joined the 49ers staff as a defensive quality control coach after a 10-year playing career.

“[Ryans] is a guy that has great character. Great football player,” 49ers linebacker coach Johnny Holland said via Keiana Martin of 49ers.com. “[He’s]a guy Reuben is going to have his ears wide open listening to. DeMeco just recently left the game, and this is not new to him, so Reuben sits by him every day and asks him questions.”

The 49ers are using caution with Foster as he heals, keeping the linebacker out of team drills. But they expect big things from him this season.

“He’s on schedule it looks like,” Holland said. “He’s working hard in the meeting room, after practice running and doing our drill work with no problem. We’re not going to rush him. We’re going to make sure he’s healthy and ready to go. He should hit the ground running and not miss a beat.”

Foster had 211 tackles, seven sacks and defensed nine passes in 39 games at Alabama.