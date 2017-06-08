Dennis Pitta exits Baltimore with no additional compensation

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Of the various buzzwords that apply to the departure of a player from an NFL team, “injury settlement” gets used repeatedly. “Injury waiver” rarely applies.

It applies in the case of former Ravens receiver Dennis Pitta, whose departure indeed came pursuant to an injury waiver. PFT has obtained a copy of the injury waiver, and it means that the Ravens owe Pitta nothing further due to the fact that the injury relates to his past issues with his hip.

Typically, when a player suffers an injury during offseason workouts, he continues to be paid until healthy, and if he’s out for the year he receives his full salary. But since Pitta had a pre-existing hip problem, he agreed that if he were to suffer another hip injury he wouldn’t be paid.

None of this means Pitta will have to pay back money he has previously earned, but it seals off any further payments to Pitta from the Ravens. Given the repeated nature of the injury, it’s possible if not likely that Pitta’s career is over.