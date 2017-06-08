Dez Bryant mentoring Cowboys rookie receiver Ryan Switzer

Cowboys rookie wide receiver Ryan Switzer has a veteran mentor in Dez Bryant.
Switzer says Bryant has made a point of taking him under his wing and showing him how to be a professional receiver.
“Dez has been like a big brother to me so far,” Switzer told the Dallas Morning News.
Switzer said Bryant has shown a passion for the game at Organized Team Activities.
“Dez loves football,” Switzer said. “It’s really easy to see that. He has been someone I’ve gravitated to on the field because of the energy he brings and his love for the game. So I hope it continues to grow.”
Switzer is lucky to have landed in a place where he’ll have a good teacher.
Switzer has come in and immediately made a very good impression not only with the other rookies during their mini camp but also with the coaching staff and veterans. He’s taken all the first team snaps with Beasley sidelined. Dez is doing what every leader should do and get Ryan ready to play and help the Cowboys win games.
