Dez Bryant mentoring Cowboys rookie receiver Ryan Switzer

Cowboys rookie wide receiver Ryan Switzer has a veteran mentor in Dez Bryant.
Switzer says Bryant has made a point of taking him under his wing and showing him how to be a professional receiver.
“Dez has been like a big brother to me so far,” Switzer told the Dallas Morning News.
Switzer said Bryant has shown a passion for the game at Organized Team Activities.
“Dez loves football,” Switzer said. “It’s really easy to see that. He has been someone I’ve gravitated to on the field because of the energy he brings and his love for the game. So I hope it continues to grow.”
Switzer is lucky to have landed in a place where he’ll have a good teacher.
Wow…Dez is a professional?
Hopefully Dez teaches him ball security on punt returns.
I surely hope the scope of his “mentoring” is on-field only. Mom beating aside, isn’t this the guy that Jones had to hire people to follow to keep out of trouble and he got in a ruckus with those guys? So everyone will jump to the bandwagon that BECAUSE of his issues, he is the perfect one to “mentor” the rook. Yea, right.
Switzer has come in and immediately made a very good impression not only with the other rookies during their mini camp but also with the coaching staff and veterans. He’s taken all the first team snaps with Beasley sidelined. Dez is doing what every leader should do and get Ryan ready to play and help the Cowboys win games.
How can anyone possibly think this is a good idea!?
Dez could help advise him about how to handle his mother and his other relatives.
Is he also teaching him how to pout and punch holes in walls?
A shining example of stability and integrity…what could possibly go wrong???
Disclaimer: I am a Cowboys fan; however, I hate most Cowboys fans due to the fact that most know nothing about football and celebrate the smallest things like they’re the Super Bowl.
With that being said, I am really proud/happy about the person he has become. I was worried about some of the things that happened at the beginning of his career. He has really stepped up and matured. He seems to be getting it as a father, person, teammate, and player.
I do realize that something crazy will probably happen in the next day or two to completely contradict this post.
Now what could possibly go wrong with this scenario?
Switzer is the next Edelman. I hope Dez doesn’t ruin him…
I feel for this kid’s future
Only on the Cowboys, LMAO.
Dez Bryant and a Switzer…..what can go wrong?
Only in Dallas could Dez be seen as a mentor – and Zeke promises to show the new guys how to keep abreast of social etiquette.
Laughable
LOL!!!
It should be the other way around.
Mentor? Dez still has to have a babysitter go with him everywhere to keep him out of trouble!
leader. ask him about the time roy williams wanted him to carry his helmet off the practice field… (so you don’t have to carry his).
#altrightpurgeday….
I Love It!!
Is he teaching him how to let a over the hill Deangelo Hall still get under his skin?
This is comical, someone named Dez, teaching lol…
Dez caught it.
Next theyll have Michael Irvin teaching barbershop etiquette and safety with scissors with an introduction into how to treat women after there drunk.
Dez is really just using him as his fall guy.
Gee, and all this time I thought Michael Irvin trained all the Cowboys wide receivers! Oh, that’s right! Irvin only takes credit for working with the good ones.
Michael Irvin mentored Jerruh Jones and Zeke Elliott on how to treat women, too.
If the guy with the lip tattoo looked a little more like Dez, he would never hear the end of it.
By Sept Switzer will be Bryant’s mentor.
“mom beating aside” hahahahahahaha…that might be the best line in all of this!
Awwwww… the time of year when everything is sunshine and rainbows. Everyone and everything is stupendous.