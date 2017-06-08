Dolphins sign receiver Mitch Mathews

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT

The Dolphins signed receiver Mitch Mathews. Mathews has been with three other teams the past year, including spending some time on the Browns’ practice squad in 2016.

Miami needed another receiver with Rashawn Scott out with injury.

Mathews went undrafted out of BYU in 2016 after catching 152 passes for 2,083 yards and 24 touchdowns in four college seasons. The Chiefs signed him as an undrafted college free agent, and he ended up in Cleveland.

The Vikings signed Mathews on March 30 but waived him May 30.