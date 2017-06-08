Eagles, Dolphins to practice together this summer

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

The Eagles and Dolphins will face each other in a preseason game in Philadelphia on August 24 and the Dolphins’ trip to the City of Brotherly Love will be extended for a couple of days of joint practices.

The Eagles announced their training camp schedule on Thursday and it includes a couple of days set aside to work with the Dolphins before they play each other. Coach Doug Pederson explained why the Eagles were interested in the workouts during a Thursday press conference.

“Well, why not? We play them in Week 3 of the preseason. [Dolphins coach Adam Gase] and I have had a good relationship over the last couple years, and we actually were kind of thinking the same things, along the same lines,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “I think it’s good at that time of year, in training camp, specifically. [Your team has] been beating on each other for a few weeks, and then you get a chance to practice against somebody else in a controlled environment. It’s good. Then you have an opportunity to play a game a couple days later.”

The practices will give Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso and cornerback Byron Maxwell a chance to reunite with some former teammates after the 2016 trade that sent them to Miami.